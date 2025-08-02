Hardwell, Maddix & Villain Drop Rave Anthem of 2025: “Rave Till My Grave”

Global dance icon and Revealed Recordings founder Hardwell returns in 2025 with an explosive new collaboration — “Rave Till My Grave“ — joining forces with longtime creative partner Maddix and hardstyle MC powerhouse Villain. This track isn’t just a release; it’s a rave manifesto, blending industrial grit with peak-time euphoria to dominate both underground dancefloors and massive festival stages.

With over a decade defining the sound of electronic music’s mainstage, Hardwell continues to innovate and inspire. From Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival, his dynamic sets and bold sonic evolution — showcased in releases like “ACID” and “Follow The Light” — prove he’s never stood still. Now, teaming up again with Maddix, he delivers yet another genre-bending anthem with “Rave Till My Grave.”

Maddix, known for fusing techno, big room, and raw rave energy, is one of the most forward-thinking names in the scene today. With support from heavyweights like Amelie Lens and Reinier Zonneveld, he has carved a distinct path in modern dance music. His contributions to this track are unmistakable — deep, unrelenting grooves and adrenaline-pumping builds.

And then there’s Villain. A legend in the hardstyle and hard dance community, his commanding voice has electrified events like Defqon.1 and Q-BASE. In “Rave Till My Grave,” his iconic vocal — “This perfect place… our rave till my grave” — delivers a powerful, unifying moment. It’s a call to arms for ravers worldwide, echoing across every warehouse and mainstage alike.

Following the momentum of previous collaborations like “ACID,” “Take Me Away Again,” and “Revolution,” this release is the culmination of years of creative synergy between Hardwell and Maddix. It celebrates the enduring spirit of the rave while pushing boundaries with modern production power.

Released via Revealed Recordings, “Rave Till My Grave” isn’t just a track — it’s a 2025 anthem for ravers who live for the drop, the unity, and the underground spirit that never dies.