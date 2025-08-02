Don Diablo Unleashes “Amsterdam” as CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ on Monstercat: A Cinematic Homecoming

Fresh off a sold-out North American tour, Don Diablo returns in 2025 with one of his most creatively daring moves yet — debuting his CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ alias on the iconic Monstercat label. The new single, aptly titled “Amsterdam,” is a genre-blurring tribute to the city that shaped him, blending cinematic melodies, grime-infused drum & bass, and a gritty emotional core.

Known worldwide as one of electronic music’s most innovative minds, Don Diablo has long transcended genres and formats. His latest creative reboot with CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ represents a bold detour into deeper, more experimental territory. “Amsterdam” showcases a darker, sharper sonic palette, a love letter to his roots wrapped in high-octane bass and textured vocals that signal a complete system override — just like the alias name suggests.

The release coincides with another milestone: Don’s long-awaited return to Paradiso in Amsterdam on September 19, marking his first homecoming performance in the city since 2018. Trading large-scale production for intimate connection, the show promises to be a powerful reconnection between artist, sound, and hometown crowd.

2025 has already been a career-defining year for Don Diablo. From his global hit collaboration with Nelly Furtado to his debut on Sweat It Out, and now Monstercat, the multi-platinum Dutch producer continues to push boundaries. As he celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his HEXAGON imprint — known for launching emerging talent and defining the future of dance — Don proves he’s not just keeping up, but leading from the front.

Ranked #15 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs of the world, Don’s impact extends far beyond the decks. From working with global icons like Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Coldplay, to breaking records in the NFT art world and exhibiting at Venice Biennale and Art Basel, his creativity is limitless. His Hexagon Radio show airs in over 70 countries, while his streetwear brand has dropped collaborations with Disney, Netflix, and Lucasfilm.

CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ isn’t a side project — it’s a bold artistic reset. A new sound lane, not a new persona. And “Amsterdam” is the perfect starting point: intense, heartfelt, and deeply personal. As Don Diablo himself puts it: “This might be my favorite CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ record so far.”

Don Diablo’s forthcoming dates:

Aug 01 – Sunrise Festival – Kołobrzeg, PL

Aug 02 – Nuit Blanche – Colmar, FR

Aug 06 – Sziget Festival – Budapest Iii. Kerület, HU

Aug 07-10 – Untold Festival – Cluj-napoca, RO

Aug 07-11 – Medusa Sunbeach Festival – Cullera, ES

Aug 08 – Amnesia Ibiza – Eivissa, ES

Aug 22 – Moments Festival – Tallinn, EE

Sep 12-14 – Riverside Festival – Gatineau, QC

Sep 19 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL