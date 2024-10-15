Halsey Channels Bruce Springsteen in Latest Album Tease Ahead of The Great Impersonator

Halsey, known for her powerful vocals and genre-bending music, is proudly embracing her New Jersey roots as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated fifth album, The Great Impersonator, due out October 25. In a recent Instagram post, Halsey revealed her latest album teaser—an homage to none other than Bruce Springsteen, also known as “The Boss.”

In the photo series, Halsey fully transforms into Springsteen, recreating an iconic shot from his Born in the U.S.A. era. With short black hair, sideburns, blue jeans, and a guitar in hand, Halsey captures the essence of Springsteen’s timeless American spirit. The image mirrors his famous mid-strum pose from the Born in the U.S.A. Tour, set against an American flag backdrop.

Halsey’s tribute to Springsteen teases the eighth track on The Great Impersonator, titled “Letter to God (1983),” which the singer explained is directly inspired by the rock legend. “This one requires no explanation, I’m a Jersey girl,” Halsey wrote in the caption. Born and raised in Edison, New Jersey, Halsey proudly identifies with Springsteen’s hometown influence.

- Advertisement -

This Springsteen impersonation is just one in a series of iconic tributes leading up to the album’s release. Throughout October, Halsey has channeled other legendary artists such as Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Amy Lee, David Bowie, Kate Bush, Cher, and Dolores O’Riordan. Each of these transformations reflects the diverse range of musical influences that have inspired the tracks on The Great Impersonator.

Halsey’s upcoming album marks her first release since 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album promises to explore a variety of musical eras, with songs like “Lucky,” “Lonely Is the Muse,” and “Ego” already giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

As The Great Impersonator countdown continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the full album, which Halsey describes as a deeply personal project: “I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.”

Stay tuned for more iconic impersonations as Halsey prepares to drop The Great Impersonator on October 25!