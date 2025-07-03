Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Reinvent “Gods of Rock N Roll” in Orchestral Glory

In a collaboration that feels both iconic and intimate, Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, and Steve Stevens have released a powerful new version of their hit, “Gods of Rock N Roll (Stripped Down Orchestral Mix).” This reinterpretation of the Top 10 rock anthem trades heavy guitars and pounding drums for orchestral elegance and emotional nuance.

Originally featured on Morrison’s 2015 album God Shaped Hole, the song re-emerged in 2024 as part of the deluxe digital edition of The Morrison Project. Now, in 2025, this orchestral mix offers a stunning new angle—highlighting Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary vocals with atmospheric arrangements by Fred Coury (Cinderella), delicate acoustic guitar lines by Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), and the soulful bass of Chris Chaney.

Produced and arranged entirely by Billy Morrison, the track captures a cinematic essence, shifting the focus from rock power to emotional storytelling. The minimalist approach reveals new depths, reminding listeners that even the loudest anthems can find intimacy when reimagined with purpose.

Released digitally on July 1st, the track will also appear on a limited edition double A-side vinyl on July 4th, including both the original and orchestral versions. Distributed via TLG|ZOID through Virgin Music Group, this release is a testament to the timelessness of rock—refined, not diluted, by orchestration.

“Gods of Rock N Roll (Stripped Down Orchestral Mix)” is a rare moment of vulnerability from legends who usually bring thunder. This time, they bring the storm from within.