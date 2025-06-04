Glastonbury 2025 Full Lineup Revealed: Secret Sets, Patchwork Speculation

The final countdown has begun: Glastonbury 2025 returns to Worthy Farm from June 25–29, and the official full lineup and stage times are finally here. With just weeks to go, over 3,000 performances are locked in, alongside dozens of mystery slots and what could be the festival’s most unpredictable year yet—before a scheduled fallow year in 2026.

Headlining the iconic Pyramid Stage this year are The 1975, Neil Young, Rod Stewart, and Olivia Rodrigo, while Charli XCX, Loyle Carner, and The Prodigy lead the charge on the Other Stage. Elsewhere, expect standout sets from Wolf Alice, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Raye, Glass Beams, and Busta Rhymes.

But the buzz is all about the secret sets.

- Advertisement -

A band called “Patchwork” is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the Pyramid, sandwiched between John Fogerty and Raye—a suspiciously prime slot for a little-known name. Fans recall 2023’s “The Churnups,” who turned out to be Foo Fighters. Many now speculate Patchwork is actually Haim, based on their isolated UK show on June 27 and a cryptic Reddit theory linking the name to a novel by Sylvia Haim.

Other TBA slots appear throughout the weekend: Friday afternoon on the Pyramid (before Alanis Morissette), Saturday evening on the Park Stage, and Friday morning on Woodsies—past secret set sites for the Killers, Kasabian, and Jack White.

The festival opens Wednesday night with dual ceremonies, including a high-wire circus performance on the Pyramid Stage—its first theatre show since 1990—and a 1,000-voice choir surrounding the Flame of Hope, combining sacred fire from 15 countries into a “mantra for peace.”

Beyond music, Glastonbury 2025’s culture lineup is stacked: Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Tilda Swinton, and Andrew Garfield headline Q&As at the Pilton Palais, while Dominic West and Alice Roberts appear at the Free University of Glastonbury. The Speakers Forum includes MPs, activists, and filmmakers like Owen Jones and Asif Kapadia.

And yes, the comedy and chaos return with acts like DJ Fart Eater, Spambiguous Intentions, and the drag adventure Oedipussi: Choose Your Own.

As usual, fans can stream over 100 full sets via BBC iPlayer, Radio, and Sounds, with the Glastonbury 2025 app going live later this week.

Let the clash-planning begin.

- Advertisement -