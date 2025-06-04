LEGO Launches “She Built That” Campaign with Run-DMC Remix to Empower Young Girls as Builders

LEGO is redefining what it means to be a builder—and this time, they’re doing it with a beat.

In a bold new campaign titled “She Built That,” the LEGO Group has teamed up with the Global Girls Crew and legendary hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC to remix the classic 1983 anthem “It’s Like That” into a girl-powered rallying cry for young creators. The campaign’s goal: to inspire a generation of girls to see themselves not just as players or fans—but as builders, innovators, and changemakers.

The track, now available on streaming platforms, features a global roster of Gen Z and Gen Alpha creators including DJ Livia, Nandi Bushell, Pink Oculus, and Cacien, delivering a modern anthem that challenges traditional gender norms around building and creativity. The accompanying music video opens with Run-DMC rendered in LEGO form before spotlighting the all-female Global Girls Crew taking the reins—on the turntables, behind the drum kit, and in full creative control.

“There was a time my family was homeless in Chicago,” said DJ Livia. “What kept us going was refusing to give up. That’s what building is to me—and what ‘She Built That’ stands for. It’s about rising up and creating something out of nothing.”

LEGO’s message is backed by research. A global study across 21 countries found that 39% of children associate “builder” with men on construction sites, while 70% of girls admit they struggle to picture themselves as builders. Yet, a resounding 86% of kids believe early creative encouragement could help them change the world.

“Being a builder goes beyond hard hats and hammers,” said Lena Dixen, SVP at the LEGO Group. “It’s about using imagination to solve problems, shape communities, and dream big. Every girl is a builder—and it’s time the world recognized that.”

The campaign includes more than just a song. LEGO also launched a customizable video game experience, where players can create their own mini-doll avatar and appear in their own remix of the “She Built That” video. Meanwhile, the brand’s Creativity Workshop series returns this year with free activities for kids aged 6–12—focusing on themes like friendship, botanicals, and summer creativity.

As for what’s next? LEGO says this is just the beginning of its multi-phase initiative to empower young girls in STEM, creativity, and play—one beat, one build, one bold step at a time.