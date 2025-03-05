back to top
Greek Edition

Gigi Perez Kicks Off 2025 with New Project “Chemistry”

The “Sailor Song” hitmaker returns with fresh music, launching a new chapter in her career

By Hit Channel
In
Music News & Releases

Gigi Perez, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter and producer behind the massive hit Sailor Song, is back with fresh music. After amassing nearly 800 million streams and reaching No.1 on the UK charts with her viral track, Perez is now kicking off 2025 with her latest project, Chemistry.

With this release, she embarks on a new musical journey, offering fans a glimpse into the next evolution of her artistry. Chemistry marks her first major project of the year and promises to continue the momentum that made Sailor Song a global sensation.

Stay tuned as Gigi Perez unveils more about Chemistry and the exciting new chapter ahead.

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved