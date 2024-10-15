Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot in Las Vegas, Expected to Recover

Jake E. Lee, the former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, is expected to recover after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, October 15. The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. while Lee was walking his dog, according to reports from TMZ. Despite the severe nature of the attack, Lee is currently conscious and receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Law enforcement officials believe the shooting was a random street crime, with no indication that Lee was specifically targeted. The Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Ozzy Osbourne expressed his shock and sympathy after hearing the news. “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today,” Osbourne shared with TMZ. “It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade, and I hope he’ll be ok.”

Jake E. Lee is widely known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s, contributing to classic albums such as Bark at the Moon and The Ultimate Sin. After parting ways with Osbourne in 1987, Lee formed the band Badlands and later returned to the spotlight with his band Red Dragon Cartel. Despite recent hand ailments that have limited his playing, Lee continues to be a respected figure in the metal community.

As Jake E. Lee continues to recover, his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Fans and fellow musicians alike have shared their well-wishes, hoping for his speedy recovery. Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge from this ongoing investigation.