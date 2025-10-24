The Foo Fighters are gearing up for a massive return to the road — and they’re bringing new music and some old friends along for the ride. Dave Grohl and his band have announced a 2026 North American stadium tour, marking their first major run since 2024’s Everything or Nothing at All trek. Alongside the news, they dropped a powerful new single titled “Asking for a Friend.”

A New Chapter for the Foo Fighters

If 2023’s But Here We Are marked survival and grief, Asking for a Friend signals sunrise. Written and recorded with Ilan Rubin — the former Nine Inch Nails drummer who officially joined after the departure of Josh Freese — the track finds Grohl and company channeling both reflection and renewal.

“Asking for a Friend is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear,” Grohl said in a heartfelt statement. “Searching for proof when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come.”

Sonically, it’s quintessential Foo Fighters: melodic grit, skyscraping guitars, and a cathartic chorus that feels tailor-made for stadium singalongs. It’s Grohl doing what Grohl does best — turning personal reflection into collective release.

Stadiums, Friendships, and 30 Years of Rock Resilience

The 2026 stadium tour will stretch across August and September, taking the band through Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, and beyond — with Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away as support on select dates.

“What better way to share the view than with close friends?” Grohl wrote, recalling his first meeting with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme back in 1992. “I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle… 33 years later, I’ve shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with Josh. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together.”

That lifelong camaraderie — Grohl and Homme have collaborated on projects like Songs for the Deaf and Them Crooked Vultures — adds emotional weight to this lineup. It’s more than nostalgia; it’s a reunion of two bands that helped define modern rock’s DNA.

Healing Through Music

Foo Fighters’ last album, But Here We Are, was the first not to feature the late Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in 2022. The record doubled as a eulogy and rebirth, and the band’s resilience since has become a symbol of endurance within the rock community.

Since returning to the stage, Grohl says the band has found new purpose:

“We’ve been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing… reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got, no matter the size of the venue, because we would not be here without them.”

And with Rubin now behind the kit, the next era of Foo Fighters looks just as loud — and maybe a little wiser.

Full 2026 North American Tour Dates

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

August 6 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

August 8 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

August 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

September 12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

September 15 – Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

September 17 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

September 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Before that, the band will wrap up 2025 with shows in Mexico City and Monterrey.

What’s Next for Foo Fighters?

Grohl teased that Asking for a Friend is just the beginning: “One of many songs to come,” he said. Could that mean a new album in 2026? Fans are already speculating — and knowing the Foos’ cycle of releases, the timing would make perfect sense.

After three decades, countless hits, and unimaginable loss, Foo Fighters continue to evolve — not by chasing trends, but by outlasting them. Their message remains simple: keep going, keep playing, and keep believing in the power of rock.

FAQ

Q1: When does the Foo Fighters 2026 tour start?

The North American stadium tour kicks off on August 4, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Q2: Who is the Foo Fighters’ new drummer?

Ilan Rubin, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, is now the official drummer of Foo Fighters.

Q3: What is the meaning behind “Asking for a Friend”?

According to Dave Grohl, the song is about perseverance, faith, and finding light after a long period of uncertainty — a metaphor for the band’s journey since Taylor Hawkins’ passing.