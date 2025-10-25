Florence Welch is turning up the volume — and the drama. A week before the release of Everybody Scream, Florence + The Machine have unveiled a full North American stadium tour for spring 2026, marking a grand return to the stage following 2022’s Dance Fever.

The 2026 run kicks off April 8 in Minneapolis and winds through major cities including Chicago, New York, Miami, Austin, Seattle, and Los Angeles, with two final nights at the Kia Forum. Joining them on the road? A mix of bold, fresh voices reshaping pop’s future: Rachel Chinouriri, Sofia Isella, CMAT, and Mannequin Pussy.

A Cinematic Return: Everybody Scream

Announced back in August, Everybody Scream is shaping up to be one of Welch’s most anticipated releases yet — a lush, theatrical follow-up to Dance Fever. So far, fans have been treated to the album’s gothic-tinged title track and the anthemic “One of the Greats,” both of which lean into Florence’s signature blend of spiritual chaos and euphoric release.

Described by insiders as “baroque pop meets witchy disco,” the record promises to be both cathartic and defiant — a natural continuation of Welch’s fascination with transcendence and transformation. Everybody Scream arrives October 31, because of course Florence Welch would drop an album on Halloween.

Florence Welch on Creativity, Chaos, and Catharsis

Ahead of the album’s release, Welch hosted an intimate conversation at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre, reflecting on her creative process and performing a short acoustic set. “Every album feels like an exorcism,” she reportedly said, half-jokingly, half-seriously — the most Florence thing imaginable.

Her writing often channels mythic storytelling and personal vulnerability in equal measure. Everybody Scream seems poised to push that balance even further, with Florence herself hinting that the project was born from a mix of anxiety and renewal: “Sometimes screaming is the only way to pray.”

The Everybody Scream North American Tour 2026

Before heading to North America, Florence + The Machine will play across the U.K. and Europe through February and March. The North American leg begins in April, featuring a dynamic mix of openers tailored to each region — from Chinouriri’s ethereal soul to CMAT’s theatrical pop and Mannequin Pussy’s riotous energy.

North American Tour Highlights:

April 8: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center (w/ Rachel Chinouriri)

April 16: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (w/ Rachel Chinouriri)

April 21: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (w/ Sofia Isella)

April 29: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center (w/ CMAT)

May 12: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (w/ Mannequin Pussy)

May 20: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (w/ Mannequin Pussy)

Fans can register for artist presale tickets on November 3 at noon (local time), with general on-sale following on November 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Why Everybody Scream Feels So Timely

Florence + The Machine have always captured the restless undercurrent of the times — from Lungs’ spiritual yearning to Dance Fever’s post-pandemic ecstasy. But Everybody Scream lands in an era where pop is once again flirting with maximalism, gothic romance, and emotional release.

Florence isn’t chasing trends; she’s embodying them. Her dramatic, heart-on-sleeve performances have inspired an entire generation of artists — from Billie Eilish to Maggie Rogers — and her upcoming tour feels like both a victory lap and a new beginning.

After years of emotional turbulence and creative reinvention, Welch seems ready to return to what she does best: commanding a stage like a high priestess of art-pop.

