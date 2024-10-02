back to top
Fontaines D.C. Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes to Heaven” on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Irish Band Fontaines D.C. Perform a Unique Rendition of Lana Del Rey’s Track "Say Yes to Heaven" During a BBC Radio 1 Session

Fontaines D.C. performed a captivating cover of Lana Del Rey‘s song Say Yes to Heaven during their appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Lead vocalist Grian Chatten, a known admirer of Del Rey, brought his unique touch to the song.

Say Yes to Heaven is not one of Lana Del Rey’s more mainstream tracks. The song was officially released as a single in 2023, following the debut of her album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, though it was not part of that record.

The track’s history dates back to 2012 when Del Rey co-wrote it with Rick Nowels, originally intended for her Ultraviolence album. However, it never made it to the final cut. It gained attention after a leaked version went viral on TikTok, prompting its eventual release.

Fontaines D.C.’s version of the track adds their signature post-punk edge, offering a fresh take on the ethereal original.

