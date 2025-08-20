FKA twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow

FKA twigs isn’t slowing down. Fresh off her European tour, the avant-pop icon has revealed that a brand-new album titled EUSEXUA Afterglow is on the way. The announcement came in true twigs fashion — dramatic, poetic, and unforgettable — during her set at the Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands.

“Her Name Is Afterglow”

Speaking to the crowd, twigs teased the record in her signature ethereal style:

“New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labour shall commence next month.”

Fans initially speculated that the project might be a deluxe version of her latest album EUSEXUA, which dropped earlier this year. But twigs’ team has since confirmed that EUSEXUA Afterglow is a standalone album — a complete new chapter, not an extended edition. Think Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded energy.

- Advertisement -

A Rapid Follow-Up to EUSEXUA

For longtime fans, this is a surprise. Twigs is known for spacing out her releases — her 2014 debut LP1 was followed by 2019’s MAGDALENE, and then 2022’s Caprisongs. But in 2025, she has been moving fast.

After the release of EUSEXUA, which critics praised as a daring and sensual exploration of self-discovery and club-ready sounds, twigs quickly dropped the single “Perfectly” and collaborated with Yeat on “Fly Nitë.” Now, just months later, she’s already teeing up another full-length. For fans, it feels like we’re entering a new prolific era.

Touring, Setbacks, and What’s Next

Twigs’ European tour wrapped this month, closing with her Lowlands performance. Earlier this year, she was forced to pull out of Coachella and several U.S. shows due to visa issues — a frustrating setback she explained was caused by paperwork delays. Still, her live shows across Europe this summer earned glowing reviews, with fans praising both her stage design and otherworldly energy.

Now, with EUSEXUA Afterglow on the horizon, the big question is what direction she’ll take. Will it build on the shimmering, clubby textures of EUSEXUA, or move into an entirely new sonic universe? With twigs, the only guarantee is that it will be bold, experimental, and unlike anything else out right now.

Stay tuned — “labour” begins next month.