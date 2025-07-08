Everyone Listens to Techno: Tujamo, DJs From Mars & ALEX LNDN Drop Festival-Ready Anthem

Tujamo, DJs From Mars, and rising star ALEX LNDN have teamed up for a high-voltage collaboration, dropping “Everyone Listens to Techno” via Dutch powerhouse Future House Music.

This isn’t just a track—it’s a statement. Built around the hypnotic hook “nowadays everyone listens to techno,” the single merges gritty underground basslines with the energy of peak-time festival drops. With its minimal rhythmic patterns and addictive groove, the song captures the raw intensity of techno while staying sharp and accessible for global audiences.

Tujamo, a veteran of the electro-house scene and a consistent presence in the DJ Mag Top 100, brings his chart-topping experience to the mix. With over 1.4 billion streams and hits like “Boneless,” “Booty Bounce,” and “Drop That Low,” he knows how to ignite dancefloors from Ibiza to Seoul.

Joining him, the Italian duo DJs From Mars—known for their mashup wizardry and paper-box helmets—inject their signature energy. With 600+ million streams, a global touring resume including Tomorrowland and Ushuaïa, and collabs with Guetta, Tiësto, and Hardwell, they’re a true EDM powerhouse.

Completing the trio is French producer ALEX LNDN, channeling the pulse of Future Rave. Already supported by David Guetta, Axwell, and Martin Garrix, and seen on lineups like MDLBEAST Soundstorm, he’s fast becoming a name to watch.

“Everyone Listens to Techno” is a modern rave anthem—bold, relentless, and made for everything from underground clubs to massive festival stages.

Tujamo, DJs From Mars, ALEX LNDN – Everyone Listens To Techno