The transition from pop icon to screen presence continues for Charli XCX. Following its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last fall, the first trailer for Erupcja (Polish for “Eruption”) has arrived, offering a glimpse into a high-stakes romantic drama set against a literal and metaphorical powder keg.

A Relationship Under Pressure

Directed by Pete Ohs, the film follows Bethany (Charli XCX) during a getaway to Warsaw with her partner, Rob, played by Will Madden. What begins as a standard vacation takes a surreal and claustrophobic turn when a volcanic eruption brings the city to a standstill.

As the couple waits out the fallout, the forced isolation strips away the comforts of their daily lives. The trailer suggests that the external natural disaster mirrors an internal shift; Bethany begins to scrutinize her relationship and her impending engagement to Rob. Interestingly, the casting of Madden has already sparked conversation among fans, who note his physical resemblance to Charli’s real-life husband, George Daniel.

Collaborative Filmmaking

The project stands out for its unconventional creative process. Rather than following a rigid script, Ohs co-wrote the screenplay in collaboration with his lead actors: Charli XCX, Will Madden, Lena Góra, and Jeremy O. Harris. This improvisational, collective approach aims to bring a raw, authentic texture to the performances and the dialogue.

A Prolific Screen Schedule

Erupcja is just one piece of a rapidly expanding cinematic portfolio for the British artist. Her upcoming slate includes:

The Moment: A mockumentary chronicling her “Brat” tour.

Faces of Death: A remake of the cult horror classic.

The Gallerist: A project helmed by Cathy Yan.

Wuthering Heights: A new album serving as the sonic companion to Emerald Fennell’s Brontë adaptation.

Erupcja arrives in theaters on Friday, April 17.