The music industry faces a significant moral reckoning as high-profile artists begin a mass exodus from Wasserman Music, one of the world’s leading talent agencies. The wave of departures follows the release of Department of Justice documents linking the agency’s founder and CEO, Casey Wasserman, to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

A Departure Grounded in Accountability

Pop star Chappell Roan led the recent surge of exits, announcing via Instagram on February 9 that she has officially severed ties with the agency. Roan cited a fundamental breach of trust and a responsibility to protect her professional circle. She emphasized that artists should not have to overlook actions that conflict with their core moral values, asserting that meaningful industry change requires leadership that earns its position through integrity.

Roan’s departure follows a pattern of increasing pressure on the agency. Over the past week, the indie-rock band Wednesday also terminated their relationship with Wasserman. In a public statement, the group expressed that remaining with a company led by and named after Casey Wasserman directly contradicts their principles.

The Evidence Behind the Unrest

The controversy stems from a batch of government documents released on January 30 regarding the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files revealed flirtatious email exchanges between Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate currently serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking.

While Wasserman remains at the helm, the agency’s public-facing roster—which includes global superstars like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Ed Sheeran—recently vanished from its official website. This removal coincided with a growing chorus of internal and external dissent.

Voices of Dissent and the Financial Reality

The calls for Casey Wasserman’s resignation are coming from multiple directions:

Bethany Cosentino: The Best Coast frontwoman published an open letter urging Wasserman to exit, stating that artists are “not interchangeable assets” and deserve systems that do not require compromising values for opportunity.

Water From Your Eyes: The duo released a scathing statement distancing themselves from the CEO, citing his association with “repugnant” social circles and calling for accountability within the “ruling class.”

Agency Staff: Reports indicate that a group of music agents within the company has also threatened to resign if the leadership does not change.

However, the movement highlights a stark divide in the industry. Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells acknowledged the gravity of the situation but noted that not every artist has the financial freedom to divest. She highlighted the difficult reality for mid-tier acts who rely on the infrastructure of a major agency to survive economically.

The Path Forward

The current situation at Wasserman Music underscores a shifting dynamic in the entertainment world. Artists are increasingly using their platform to demand transparency and ethical leadership, suggesting that the “business as usual” approach no longer suffices when confronted with serious allegations of misconduct. Whether Casey Wasserman remains in power—or the agency undergoes a total rebranding—will likely depend on how many more marquee names choose to follow Roan’s lead.