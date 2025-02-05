MTV Announces ‘Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later’

MTV has announced a special edition of Eric Clapton Unplugged, titled Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later. The remixed, remastered, and extended version of the legendary performance will be available for streaming globally on Paramount+ starting February 12, 2025.

Originally filmed in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, Clapton’s MTV Unplugged performance became a milestone in music history, selling over 26 million copies and earning the distinction of the best-selling live album of all time. This new 90-minute feature revisits the timeless session with enhanced sound quality and never-before-seen footage, offering fans a fresh perspective on this iconic moment.

The special will include exclusive behind-the-scenes content where Clapton discusses his inspiration and creative process before taking the stage. Remixed and remastered audio enhances the listening experience, while seamlessly integrated extended footage provides a deeper dive into the performance. Fans can expect to hear reimagined acoustic renditions of classics like Layla, Tears In Heaven, Before You Accuse Me, and Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out. The session also pays tribute to the blues artists who shaped Clapton’s sound, making it a must-watch for longtime admirers and new listeners alike.

Before its streaming release, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later premiered in select UK and US cinemas last month, offering audiences a first look at this beautifully restored concert film. The highly anticipated release on Paramount+ now allows music lovers worldwide to experience this definitive edition of a legendary performance.