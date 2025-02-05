J Balvin Joins the Cast of ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2

J Balvin is stepping into the world of anime with a key role in Solo Leveling Season 2 — Arise From the Shadow, the highly anticipated continuation of Crunchyroll and Aniplex’s hit series. While details of his character remain undisclosed, the Grammy-nominated artist will lend his voice in both English and Spanish, marking his debut in anime voice acting.

Adapted from Chugong’s bestselling Korean web novel, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, a once-weak hunter who gains immense necromantic powers after surviving a near-fatal dungeon encounter. As Season 2 unfolds, Jinwoo must refine his abilities, keep his powers hidden, and take on formidable enemies to protect those he loves.

Balvin expressed his excitement about joining the project, calling it an honor to be part of a series with such a passionate fanbase. The Medellín-born artist, known for pushing creative boundaries, continues to expand his influence beyond music. His involvement in Solo Leveling follows his acting debut in Little Lorraine and his growing footprint in design and mental health advocacy.

The anime is animated by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Sword Art Online, with motion graphics by Production I.G, known for Attack on Titan and Haikyu!!. Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, the series is available exclusively on Crunchyroll, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex.

With over 35 million records sold worldwide and multiple awards, including four Latin Grammys, Balvin’s addition to Solo Leveling showcases his continued evolution as a global cultural force.