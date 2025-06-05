Eminem’s Publisher Sues Meta Over Copyrighted Music Use on Facebook & Instagram

In a legal clash shaking the music and tech industries, Eight Mile Style—the publishing company behind Eminem‘s extensive catalog—has filed a lawsuit against Meta in 2025. The accusation? Meta allegedly used 243 of Eminem’s copyrighted songs across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp without any proper licensing.

According to court documents, the music was not just accessible—it was embedded in Meta’s platform libraries, widely used in user-generated videos and photo collages that garnered billions of views. The publishing company claims Meta never received permission nor paid any compensation, reaping massive financial benefits while ignoring the intellectual property rights of artists.

Eight Mile Style is demanding Meta immediately halt all use of the unauthorized tracks. They’re also seeking financial restitution—either real damages or the legal maximum for intentional copyright infringement. At $150,000 per song, per platform, the total claim skyrockets to $109,350,000.

Meta responded by stating it holds global licenses with thousands of music partners and had ongoing discussions with Eight Mile Style before the lawsuit was filed. This isn’t the first battle for the publisher—last year, it sued Spotify for $40 million over unpaid royalties.

This lawsuit highlights the growing tension between content creators and tech giants, raising fundamental questions about copyright respect in the digital age.