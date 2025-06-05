A-ha’s Morten Harket Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis and Undergoes Brain Surgery

Morten Harket, the legendary voice of A-ha, has revealed he is living with Parkinson’s disease. The news was shared in an official post on the band’s website, authored by longtime biographer Jan Omdahl. Now 65, Harket spoke candidly about the diagnosis: “I have no problem accepting it,” he said. “Over time, I’ve adopted my 94-year-old father’s view on the body’s gradual surrender: I use the parts that still work.”

Until now, only a few people knew of his condition. Harket admitted he was torn between revealing it and maintaining the calm required to continue his work. His main struggle lies in balancing medication with its side effects, while doing his best to avoid full-body decline. “There’s a lot to consider when trying to replicate how the body masterfully handles movement, relationships, and daily life,” he noted.

In June 2024, he underwent deep brain stimulation surgery at the Mayo Clinic in the U.S., which significantly alleviated symptoms. Electrodes were implanted on the left side of his brain and connected to a neurostimulator in his chest. A similar procedure on the right side followed in December, with successful results.

Despite medical progress, Harket’s voice remains uncertain. “I don’t know if I can sing. I don’t feel like it—and that’s a signal,” he admitted, leaving the future of his unreleased songs unclear. “Maybe they show a different side of me, but I don’t know if I’ll ever finish them.”

To fans, he offers reassurance: “Don’t worry about me. Use your energy to face real problems. There are people taking care of me.”