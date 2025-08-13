Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Guitar Up for Auction

Eddie Van Halen’s Iconic 1982 Kramer Guitar Heads to Sotheby’s Auction

A rare piece of rock history is about to change hands. Eddie Van Halen’s custom-built 1982 Kramer electric guitar — extensively used on tour and later owned by Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars — will be auctioned by Sotheby’s New York during the inaugural Grails Week, running from October 21 to 28.

The black-and-white striped guitar, modeled after Van Halen’s legendary “Frankenstrat” design from 1975, was played throughout the band’s 1982–1983 tours. Fans may remember it from performances in Philadelphia, Caracas, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires. During its creation, Van Halen personally visited Kramer’s New Jersey factory to make modifications, reportedly using an electric drill himself.

A Journey Through Rock History

After its time on the road, Van Halen gifted the instrument to his longtime guitar technician Robin “Rudy” Leiren, inscribing it with the message: “Rude – It’s Been a Great Ten Years – Let’s Do Another Ten. Eddie Van Halen.” Leiren later sold the guitar to Mick Mars, who played it during the recording of Mötley Crüe’s Dr. Feelgood album — including on the track “Slice of Your Pie.”

The guitar will come to auction with extensive playing wear, a letter of authenticity from Mars, and a rich history that bridges two giants of heavy metal. Mars’s letter reads: “Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Also it’s a great piece of history.”

Expected to Fetch Millions

Sotheby’s estimates the instrument will sell for between $2 million and $3 million, placing it in line with past record-breaking Van Halen memorabilia sales. In 2023, the guitarist’s red, white, and black-striped guitar from the “Hot For Teacher” video sold for nearly $3.93 million. By comparison, a 2020 auction of three of his guitars totaled $422,000.

The 1982 Kramer will be on public display for the first time in over 40 years during RM Sotheby’s Monterey auctions from August 13 to 16, before heading to New York for Grails Week. Sotheby’s describes Grails Week as a showcase for “the most sought-after treasures from music, film, TV, and comics,” placing this guitar squarely in the spotlight of pop culture history.

Eddie Van Halen, who co-founded the iconic rock band Van Halen in 1972, remained its guitarist until his death in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. This auction offers fans and collectors a rare chance to own an instrument that not only defined a generation of rock music but also connected the legacies of two legendary bands.