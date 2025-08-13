Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Hits 10 Billion Spotify Streams

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Surpasses 10 Billion Spotify Streams

Kendrick Lamar’s landmark album DAMN. has officially crossed 10 billion streams on Spotify, cementing its place among the most celebrated works in modern hip-hop. This is the first album in Lamar’s catalog to reach the milestone, joining an exclusive group of hip-hop projects that have hit similar numbers, including Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance, Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD, Drake’s Views and Scorpion, XXXTENTACION’s ?, and Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys and Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Released in April 2017, DAMN. was both a commercial powerhouse and a critical triumph. The project earned Kendrick Lamar the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album, while singles like “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” dominated the charts and became cultural touchstones. Beyond its chart success, DAMN. made history as the first non-classical and non-jazz album to win the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Music, a recognition that underscored its artistic depth and societal impact.

.@kendricklamar's 'DAMN.' has now surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify. It's his first album to reach this milestone.

A Groundbreaking Achievement in Hip-Hop

Hitting 10 billion Spotify streams is no small feat in the streaming era, where competition for listener attention is fierce. The album’s enduring popularity speaks to its replay value, lyrical complexity, and the timeless nature of its production. Seven years after its release, DAMN. continues to attract new listeners while remaining a staple for longtime fans.

This milestone also reaffirms Kendrick Lamar’s unique position in the music industry — an artist who bridges mainstream success with uncompromising artistry. While many albums experience a spike in streams during their debut period and then taper off, DAMN. has maintained steady momentum thanks to its layered themes and cultural resonance.

Legacy of DAMN.

Since its debut, DAMN. has influenced countless artists and sparked deep analysis from fans, critics, and scholars alike. Its balance of personal storytelling, political commentary, and musical experimentation has made it a modern classic. Songs from the album frequently trend on social media, appear in film and TV soundtracks, and are cited as inspiration in the hip-hop community.

With DAMN. now part of the 10-billion-streams club, Kendrick Lamar’s place in music history is even more secure. As fans look forward to his future projects, this achievement serves as a reminder of the album’s enduring power — and of Lamar’s unmatched ability to shape the cultural conversation.