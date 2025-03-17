Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans in New Orleans with Unreleased Song Azizam

Ed Sheeran treated fans in New Orleans to an unforgettable moment on March 15, debuting his unreleased song Azizam during a surprise street performance in the city’s iconic French Quarter. The intimate and spontaneous set featured the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter alongside The Soul Rebels brass band, drawing an enthusiastic crowd.

Arriving just after 11 a.m. local time, Sheeran stepped out of a black SUV carrying a portable amp and microphone. “We’re gonna do one song here – we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he told fans, according to Nola.com.

The performance marked the first time Azizam had ever been played live, with Sheeran revealing that the track would be officially released in the coming weeks. After the initial performance, he invited the crowd to join him in a musical procession through the streets, playing more familiar songs along the way.

Later, Sheeran shared footage of the special moment on Instagram, showing himself rolling his amp through the streets as the crowd grew. “Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!” he captioned the post.

With this impromptu performance, Sheeran once again proves his ability to connect with fans in unexpected ways, building excitement for Azizam and his next musical chapter.