Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s NOKIA Music Video Drops in IMAX – Here’s What to Expect

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to bring their viral hit NOKIA to life with a visually stunning IMAX-shot music video. The highly anticipated visual, directed by longtime collaborator Theo Skudra, will premiere on March 31, 2025, promising a next-level cinematic experience.

Drake took to Instagram to break the news, sharing behind-the-scenes details and revealing that the video was filmed using IMAX technology. This ambitious move underscores the track’s massive impact, as NOKIA continues to dominate the charts. Producer BNYX chimed in on the excitement, noting, “Shooting this in IMAX is insane. It’s $2K per minute just to develop the film.”

The track, produced by Elkan, is one of the standout hits from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the chart-topping collaboration between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Since its release, NOKIA has spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 8 and solidifying its status as a fan favorite.

- Advertisement -

The decision to shoot in IMAX reflects Drake’s continued push for innovation in music visuals. Known for his high-production-value videos, this latest release is expected to elevate the artistic standard, blending music and film for a truly immersive experience.

With NOKIA’s music video set to debut on March 31, fans can expect a groundbreaking visual that matches the song’s hypnotic energy. Stay tuned for what promises to be one of 2025’s most talked-about music videos.