Zendaya to Star as Ronnie Spector in A24’s Be My Baby Biopic, Directed by Barry Jenkins

A24 is officially moving forward with Be My Baby, a biopic about the legendary Ronnie Spector, with Zendaya set to take on the lead role. The film will be directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), bringing to life the extraordinary story of the Ronettes frontwoman. Based on Spector’s 1990 memoir Be My Baby, the film will delve into her rise to fame, her turbulent relationship with producer Phil Spector, and her lasting influence on music.

Ronnie Spector, who passed away in 2022, personally chose Zendaya to portray her in the biopic. Known for her transformative performances in Euphoria and Dune, Zendaya’s casting signals a powerful and nuanced portrayal of the rock and roll icon. The script will be penned by Dave Kajganich, whose work on A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, and Bones and All has earned critical acclaim for its depth and emotional intensity.

The film will explore not only Spector’s musical legacy but also the darker aspects of her life, including her marriage to Phil Spector, who was later convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson. This high-profile case exposed his long history of abuse and control, making Ronnie’s story one of resilience and survival in the face of industry exploitation.

With no official production timeline announced yet, anticipation for Be My Baby continues to build. A24’s reputation for groundbreaking films, combined with the powerhouse team of Zendaya and Barry Jenkins, suggests this will be one of the most talked-about biopics in recent years. Fans of music history and powerful storytelling should keep this on their radar.