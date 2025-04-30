Don Toliver & Doja Cat Unite for Hypnotic F1 Soundtrack Single “Lose My Mind”

Fasten your seatbelts — Don Toliver and Doja Cat are about to blow past expectations.

Their new single, “Lose My Mind,” is set to premiere Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, launching as the first official release from the high-octane Formula 1 movie soundtrack. A teaser posted on the official Instagram pages of Formula 1, the F1 movie, and the F1 album earlier this week offered a glimpse at the sleek, futuristic vibe of the song — with both artists harmonizing the hook:

“So why don’t we just lose my mind?”

This marks another cinematic lap for both performers:

Don Toliver last appeared on a car-themed soundtrack with “ Fast Car ” alongside Lil Durk and Latto for F9: The Fast Saga in 2021.

” alongside Lil Durk and Latto for F9: The Fast Saga in 2021. Doja Cat returns to the film soundtrack arena after her 2022 hit “Vegas” for Elvis, which climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated both Pop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

Now, the two genre-bending stars team up to launch what’s expected to be one of summer 2025’s defining singles.

The song drops in tandem with a growing wave of anticipation for the Formula 1 film, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski. With adrenaline, sleek visuals, and massive names attached to the soundtrack, “Lose My Mind” is expected to accelerate into playlists and radio rotations worldwide.

While Doja Cat gears up for her fifth studio album Vie — teased on socials with an in-progress tracklist — Don Toliver has kept momentum strong since the release of Hardstone Psycho last year, collaborating with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, J-Hope, and others across genres.

Pre-save “Lose My Mind” now and catch the official drop on major platforms Wednesday, noon ET. Whether you’re in the pit lane or the playlist, this one’s built for speed.