Doja Cat Unveils Tracklist for New Album ‘Vie’

Doja Cat is entering a new era—bold, unpredictable, and distinctly her own. The Grammy-winning star just teased the official tracklist for her upcoming fifth studio album Vie, and the internet is already in flames.

Posted via X (formerly Twitter), the screenshot of the working tracklist features 16 titles: Turn the Lights On, Slide, One More Time, Make It Up, Lipstain, Kink, Jealous Type, I Like You, Happy, Gorgeous, Couples Therapy, Come Back, Cards, Amen, All Mine, and Acts of Service. With no warning and a cheeky caption—“Don’t ask me where Crack is rn”—Doja confirmed what fans had both hoped for and feared: some of the most hyped snippets didn’t make the cut.

“Crack” in particular has become a fan obsession after brief teases, and its absence sent waves through social media. Some even pointed out other missing tracks like “Shots” and “Slow Burn,” while others praised the cohesive, emotionally layered lineup. The discourse only adds fuel to the fire of anticipation.

Over on Instagram, Doja has already previewed Jealous Type, and in past livestreams she’s given early listens to Lipstain and Acts of Service, two standout titles that survived the tracklist shuffle. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Doja has switched gears at the last minute—fans of Scarlet will remember how the rollout morphed up until release day.

The Vie era is shaping up to be deeply personal, genre-fluid, and characteristically chaotic—in the best way. There’s no official release date yet, but with the full tracklist now public and snippets floating around, all signs point to Vie landing soon.

One thing’s clear: Doja Cat is in control of her narrative. Whether she gives fans what they expect or flips the script entirely, Vie is poised to become one of the defining albums of 2025.

dont ask me where crack is rn pic.twitter.com/To4lmOEsts — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 13, 2025