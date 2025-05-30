Don Diablo & Nelly Furtado Team Up for Infectious Summer Anthem Doing Nothin’

Global DJ and production visionary Don Diablo has officially dropped his highly anticipated collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning pop icon Nelly Furtado. Titled Doing Nothin’, the single is out now via Casablanca Records and delivers a euphoric dose of feel-good energy just in time for summer.

Built on a pulsating four-on-the-floor rhythm, vintage piano stabs, and cheeky percussion accents, Doing Nothin’ oozes nostalgia while keeping things sonically fresh and forward-thinking. Nelly Furtado’s unmistakable vocals glide effortlessly over the track, adding a charismatic, playful edge that blends the glamour of the 2000s with the pulse of modern-day house music.

“Working with Nelly has been high on my wishlist for many years,” shares Don Diablo. “She’s an absolute icon on so many levels — and now, she’s the voice on a record we crafted to soundtrack this year’s summer. Doing Nothin’ brings back that ’90s piano house energy with a modern twist. It’s been a long time in the making, and we’re beyond excited to finally share it with the world.”

The track arrives after a string of bold releases from Don Diablo, whose collaborations span a who’s who of music legends including MK, Major Lazer, Robbie Williams, Jamiroquai, and more. Known for blending futuristic aesthetics with timeless dance sounds, Don continues to innovate while lighting up the world’s biggest stages.

For Nelly Furtado, Doing Nothin’ marks yet another exciting chapter in a boundary-breaking career. “I had so much fun working on this with Don,” she says. “It’s exciting to still be part of something that feels this fresh and full of energy. Collaborating with artists who push things forward keeps it all evolving — and that’s what I’m here for.”

With its breezy energy and undeniable groove, Doing Nothin’ is destined to become a go-to anthem for sun-soaked days, carefree nights, and playlists everywhere.

Don Diablo’s forthcoming dates:

May 31 – Jun 02 – NAMELESS Festival – Annone Di Brianza, IT

Jun 06 – World Club Dome – Frankfurt Am Main, DE

Jun 13 – The Church – Denver, CO

Jun 14 – New City Gas – Montreal, QC

Jun 19 – Poney Club – Toulouse, FR

Jun 20 – A Summer Story – Madrid, ES

Jun 26 – Holika Festival – Calahorra, ES

Jul 03 – 05 – Stavernfestivalen – Larvik, NO

Jul 04 – 06 – Neversea Kapital – Constanţa, RO

Jul 08 – Amnesia Ibiza – Eivissa, ES

Jul 09 – FEQ – Québec, QQ

Jul 11 – Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

Jul 12 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Jul 18 – The Midway – San Francisco, CA

Jul 19 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York City, NY

Jul 20 – Cabana Pool Bar – Toronto, ON

Jul 30 – Opium – Barcelona, ES

Nelly Furtado’s forthcoming dates:

Jul 19 – Festival Generations – Nicolet, QC

Aug 01 – Suikerrock – Tienen, BE

Aug 03 – All Together Now – County Waterford, IE

Aug 06 – Stars In Town – Schaffhausen, CH

Aug 07 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, HU

Aug 09 – Boardmasters – Newquay, UK

Aug 14 – Bittersweet Festival – Poznan, PL

Aug 16 – Parkenfestivalen – Bodo, NO

Aug 22 – Big Feastival – Kingham, UK

Aug 23 – Victorious Festival – Portsmouth, UK

Aug 27 – Off Days at Stadtpark – Hamburg, DE

Aug 29 – Off Days at Zitadelle Spandau – Berlin, DE

Aug 30 – Super Bloom Festival – Munich, DE