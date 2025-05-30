Anyma Concludes the Genesys Saga with Stunning New Album The End of Genesys

Italian electronic visionary Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) has officially released his third and final chapter in the Genesys trilogy: the immersive and genre-defying new album The End of Genesys, out now via Interscope Records. The project brings to a close a bold sonic and visual journey exploring the boundaries between humanity, technology, and consciousness.

A culmination of years of creative evolution, the album follows 2023’s Genesys and its 2024 sequel Genesys II, solidifying Anyma’s status as a genre-pushing force in melodic techno. The End of Genesys includes high-profile collaborations with Grimes, 070 Shake, Luke Steele (Empire of the Sun), Yeat, Sevdaliza, fknsyd, and Ellie Goulding, many of which were first teased during Anyma’s historic Sphere residency in Las Vegas — where he became the first electronic artist to headline the state-of-the-art venue.

“This album is deeply personal,” Anyma shares. “It marks the end of a major chapter — not just in my sound, but in the story I’ve been telling. The End of Genesys is about evolution, coexistence, and the next phase of our relationship with machines and consciousness. It’s my most ambitious project to date.”

With a signature blend of cinematic visuals, cutting-edge stage design, and emotional techno, Anyma continues to redefine what electronic music can be. Each track on the album is accompanied by a distinct visual world, many enhanced with AI and real-time generative design, offering fans a holistic, multisensory experience.

While this marks the end of the Genesys narrative, it’s far from the end for Anyma. He’s set to headline international festivals this summer, and will return to Ibiza with an exclusive eight-show residency at [UNVRS]. A deluxe version of the album is also set to drop later this year, promising even more surprises.