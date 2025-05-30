Olivia Dean Returns with the Uplifting New Single “Nice To Each Other”

British neo-soul sensation Olivia Dean, known for her heartfelt vocals and soul-infused sound, makes a luminous return with her brand-new single “Nice To Each Other.” The track arrives as a fresh, uptempo anthem that embraces positivity and emotional nuance, showing Dean at her most melodic and warm.

Following her song “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be,” which was featured in the blockbuster Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Olivia continues her streak of emotionally resonant releases. Produced by Matt Hales and Zach Nahome, “Nice To Each Other” blends gentle guitar melodies with Dean’s soulful, expressive vocals — crafting a track that’s both rhythmically uplifting and lyrically introspective.

The song explores the complexities of modern love, encouraging kindness and vulnerability in a fast-paced, often disconnected world. It’s a sound that feels timeless yet refreshingly current, balancing the warmth of classic soul with pop-forward production.

With BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize nominations already under her belt, Olivia Dean continues to carve out her place as one of the UK’s most promising and authentic voices in contemporary music. “Nice To Each Other” marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, hinting at more soulful and heartfelt releases to come in 2025.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.