R3HAB Unveils Euphoric New Single All My Life — A Summer Anthem of Surrender and Escapism

Internationally renowned DJ and producer R3HAB has just released one of his most personal and emotionally resonant tracks to date. Titled All My Life, the single is out now via Polydor/Universal and already positioning itself as a top contender for the soundtrack of summer 2025.

Opening with soft piano chords and a breathy, ethereal female vocal, the track gently unfolds into a euphoric deep house journey. Underpinned by shimmering synth layers and an expansive, club-ready drop, All My Life offers a sonic experience that feels equally intimate and anthemic.

“All My Life means a lot to me,” says R3HAB. “I wrote it during a camp in Thailand, and there was this real energy in the air – like everything was flowing. The lyric ‘Parachute when I free fall’ came from a moment of complete surrender… that feeling when you let go, drift into the unknown, and somehow feel safe in it.”

Created during a songwriting camp in Thailand, the track captures a rare emotional clarity, channeling feelings of peace, nostalgia, and freedom. More than just another dancefloor hit, All My Life speaks to the universal desire to break free and find stillness in motion.

“This song holds that emotion for me — a sense of freedom, peace, and a quiet kind of nostalgia from a life spent moving, creating, and connecting,” R3HAB adds. “2025 already feels like a powerful year. I’m more inspired than ever, and I can’t wait to share this one with the world.”

With his signature blend of global influence, melodic craftsmanship, and emotional authenticity, R3HAB once again proves why he’s at the forefront of modern dance music.