Doja Cat Debuts on SNL With “Vie” Performances

Doja Cat Makes Electrifying Saturday Night Live Debut With “Vie” Performances

Saturday Night Live opened its 51st season with a lineup that blended pop dominance and Latin heat. Hosting duties went to global superstar Bad Bunny, but the night also marked a major milestone: Doja Cat’s musical guest debut.

The rapper-singer brought tracks from her freshly released fifth studio album, Vie, straight to Studio 8H, turning the iconic stage into a neon-soaked time capsule.

- Advertisement -

“Aaahh Men!” — A Funky, Bass-Heavy Opener

Introduced by host Bad Bunny, Doja Cat kicked off her set with “Aaahh Men!”, a Jack Antonoff-produced cut that throws back to the pastel-soaked vibes of the so-called “Hair Decade.” The performance leaned into vintage pop and R&B stylings — pastel stage design, neon glows, and yes, not one but two bassists driving the groove.

The aesthetic matched Rolling Stone’s take on Vie: a record steeped in retro sax solos, glossy hooks, and playful camp. On SNL, that translated into a live show that felt like part concert, part throwback variety special.

“Gorgeous” — Saxophone Seduction

Doja Cat’s second performance was “Gorgeous,” another standout from Vie that leans heavily on saxophone textures. The track’s sultry vibe came alive on stage, showing Doja’s flexibility — equally comfortable delivering charisma-soaked rap as she is crooning over lush, R&B-tinged arrangements.

It was the kind of performance that not only sold her new record, but also hinted at how these songs might transform during her just-announced Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

Bad Bunny Hosts, Doja Cat Shines

While Doja handled the music, Bad Bunny owned the comedy side of the premiere. The Puerto Rican superstar doubled as host and sketch player, appearing as a sperm donor hopeful, a fanboy of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, and hilariously as the “inventor of the Spanish language.” He even led a parody of the Mexican sitcom El Chavo del Ocho.

- Advertisement -

His monologue dropped two big headlines: he’ll be headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show this February, and he just wrapped a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico. For SNL fans, it was his fourth appearance — and he leaned into it with self-aware jokes about becoming Lorne Michaels’ favorite Latino.

What’s Next: World Tours and SNL’s Stacked Season

Doja Cat’s 50-date Tour Ma Vie World Tour begins next month in New Zealand before hitting the U.S. in October 2026, with a finale at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s own international tour for Debí Tirar Más Fotos launches in November, marking a collision of two of the biggest forces in pop culture.

As for SNL, the season’s momentum doesn’t slow down. Amy Poehler with musical guest Role Model take over next week, followed by Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated double-duty debut as both host and musical guest on October 18.

FAQ

Q1: What songs did Doja Cat perform on her SNL debut?

A1: Doja Cat performed “Aaahh Men!” and “Gorgeous,” both from her new album Vie.

Q2: When does Doja Cat’s Tour Ma Vie World Tour start?

A2: The 50-date world tour kicks off in New Zealand next month and wraps up in New York City on December 1, 2026.

Q3: Who hosted the SNL Season 51 premiere with Doja Cat as musical guest?

A3: Bad Bunny hosted, appearing in multiple sketches and confirming he will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show.