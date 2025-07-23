DISCOMING OUT Returns August 17 with Cerrone, Dimitri From Paris, Todd Terje & More

Paris is set to shimmer on Sunday, August 17, as DISCOMING OUT returns for a massive, one-of-a-kind celebration of disco culture. The all-night event marks the official closing of the Disco exhibition at Philharmonie de Paris and takes over Wanderlust and FVTVR from 17:00 to 05:00.

More than just a party, DISCOMING OUT is a tribute to the glam, queer, and liberating spirit of disco — a culture that continues to ignite dancefloors and hearts around the world. For this 2025 edition, the lineup is nothing short of legendary: disco pioneer Cerrone, edit king Dimitri From Paris, cosmic groove master Todd Terje, and a host of other iconic and rising talents including The Reflex, Spiller, The Brothers Macklovitch, Agathe Mougin, and Disco Panico.

Spread across four immersive rooms and an open-air terrace, the night will pulse with classic and contemporary disco, soulful edits, and pure dancefloor joy. This isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about keeping the spirit of disco alive and evolving.

The experience will be further elevated with culinary delights from Micho, the acclaimed restaurant by chef Julien Sebbag, adding a gourmet edge to the night’s sensory celebration.

With music, movement, and inclusivity at its heart, DISCOMING OUT stands as one of Paris’ most vital cultural nights — a must for disco lovers, club kids, and anyone craving freedom through rhythm.

Tickets are available now — and they won’t last long.

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time: 17:00 – 05:00

Venue: FVTVR & Wanderlust, 34 quai d’Austerlitz – 75013 Paris

