Disclosure & Anderson .Paak Drop Electrifying “No Cap”

British electronic duo Disclosure and genre-blending virtuoso Anderson .Paak have finally teamed up for a long-awaited collaboration. Their new single, “No Cap”, delivers an irresistible, high-energy sound built for dancefloors and festival stages alike. Co-written with Jimmy Napes and paired with a vibrant music video, this track marks a defining moment for both artists in 2025.

A Long-Awaited Team-Up: The Story Behind “No Cap”

This collaboration has been years in the making. Disclosure’s Guy and Howard Lawrence first connected with Anderson .Paak back in 2015 at their Forest Hills show in NYC. Since then, mutual respect and creative admiration have been brewing.

“Creating something with Andy has been a long time coming,” Disclosure shared. “He’s one of the most talented musicians we’ve ever worked with.”

Anderson .Paak echoed the excitement:

“This collab is well overdue. ‘No Cap’ is the ideal dancefloor banger you don’t have to think about!”

The Sound: Infectious Energy Meets Rhythmic Flow

“No Cap” is a vibrant, club-ready anthem blending Disclosure’s signature house beats with .Paak’s rapid-fire lyricism. The result is an energetic fusion of UK dance music and West Coast swagger that feels both current and timeless.

Key Highlights:

Produced by: Disclosure

Vocals by: Anderson .Paak

Co-written with: Jimmy Napes

Directed by (music video): Jackie Radinsky

Style: Dance/House with hip-hop flair

Vibe: High-energy, feel-good, and made for the dancefloor

Where to Catch Them Live: 2025 Tour Dates

Both Disclosure and Anderson .Paak are taking “No Cap” to the stage this fall, but in separate capacities.

Disclosure’s North American Tour (Live Instrumentation Stage Show)

Starts: September 19 – Seattle, WA

Notable stops: Santa Barbara, Houston, Mexico City, Boston

Final show: October 18 – Forest Hills, NY

Note: Surprise appearances by .Paak? Nothing confirmed—yet.

Anderson .Paak with NxWorries (First Headlining Tour)

Starts: September 10 – Portland, OR

Stops include: Detroit, Philadelphia, San Francisco, New Orleans

Wraps: October 19 – Los Angeles, CA

Watch the “No Cap” Music Video

Directed by Jackie Radinsky, the visual for “No Cap” brings the song’s party atmosphere to life. Packed with vibrant scenes and charismatic performances, it mirrors the infectious energy of the track.