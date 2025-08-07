Diddy’s Lawyer Denies Pardon Talks Amid Sentencing Fight

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces sentencing following his conviction on prostitution-related charges, conflicting reports have emerged from his legal team about whether they’ve sought a presidential pardon. While one attorney suggested outreach to Donald Trump had occurred, Diddy’s lead lawyer has now publicly dismissed those claims, intensifying the public interest in the controversial case.

Conflicting Statements Spark Confusion

Earlier this week, attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN it was her understanding that Diddy’s legal team had engaged in conversations regarding a potential pardon from former President Donald Trump. However, lead attorney Marc Agnifilo flatly denied this during his first major interview since the verdict.

“I have nothing to do with a possible pardon,” Agnifilo told CBS News. “I have had conversations with nobody… I have not spoken to the president or anyone who speaks to the president about Sean Combs.”

According to Agnifilo, the only mention of a pardon between him and Diddy came in jest. Combs reportedly told him, “Go tell him [Trump] I need a pardon… I deserve a pardon.”

No official word has been released from Trump’s camp, although one senior administration official labeled it as “speculation.”

Diddy’s Legal Situation: Where Things Stand

Sean Combs, 55, was convicted on two felony counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act. Each charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years, putting the hip-hop mogul at risk of serving up to 20 years in prison.

Key Case Details:

Convicted: July 2, 2025

Acquitted Charges: Sex trafficking and racketeering

Bail Status: Denied repeatedly due to history of violence in personal relationships

Sentencing Date: October 3, 2025

Projected Sentence: 51 to 63 months (approx. 4–5 years) with time served

The Trial’s Most Controversial Moments

Agnifilo raised eyebrows when he referred to Combs’ relationship with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura as a “modern love story” — despite Ventura’s claims of rape, physical abuse, and drug coercion during their time together.

“I think she very much loved him and I know he very much loved her,” said Agnifilo. “These are two people who hurt each other, loved each other, cheated on each other.”

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, blasted the characterization, calling it a “complete disgrace and affront” to survivors of domestic violence.

Trump, Pardons, and Public Perception

Trump has granted more than 1,500 pardons and commutations during his second term, including for Jan. 6 rioters. However, he appeared lukewarm about a possible pardon for Combs when asked by Newsmax.

“He was essentially half-innocent… But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said, referencing Diddy’s past criticisms.

Combs had previously distanced himself from Trump, once saying:

“I don’t really give a f— about Trump.”

Such public statements, Trump said, make it “more difficult” to consider granting clemency.

What’s Next for Diddy?

While Diddy remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, his legal team is working to secure a reduced sentence. Agnifilo remains focused on the October hearing and speaks to his client multiple times daily.

Despite his legal troubles, Combs remains ambitious.

“He said to me he’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo revealed.

Whether that dream becomes a reality depends heavily on how the next few months unfold.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still in jail, waiting for his sentencing in October, after a judge turned down the music mogul’s latest request for bail. In his first network interview since Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ lead attorney, told… pic.twitter.com/7cEuEsY6N2 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 7, 2025