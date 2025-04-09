Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Drop Explosive EDM Revival of Usher’s “Yeah”

Fuelled by pure festival adrenaline and 2000s nostalgia, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have just dropped one of 2025’s most electrifying dancefloor weapons — a blistering EDM revamp of Usher’s legendary Yeah, joined by powerhouse collaborators W&W and Marnik.

Released on March 14th, the single isn’t just a remix — it’s a full-throttle reinvention. Blending the unforgettable hooks and vocals of Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris with hypercharged acid synths and festival-grade bass drops, the track takes the Y2K classic straight into the heart of modern rave culture.

The production slaps hard with pulsing kicks and euphoric energy, tailor-made for the massive stages of Tomorrowland, Ultra, and beyond. It’s a soundscape where past and present collide, crafted for a generation that grew up on the original but lives in the neon-lit pulse of today’s EDM scene.

The official music video, now live on YouTube, visually amplifies the track’s chaos and charisma, with strobes, surreal effects, and high-octane cuts that match the song’s explosive build.

More than a nostalgia play, this version of Yeah feels like a love letter to an era, turbocharged for the now. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, alongside W&W and Marnik, manage to keep the soul of the original intact while unleashing it into a new sonic dimension.

Available across all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, Yeah is already heating up playlists and festival sets worldwide. And if this is any sign of what 2025’s summer sounds like — we’re in for a wild one.