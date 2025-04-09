Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: 98 Dead, Merengue Star Rubby Pérez Among Victims

A devastating tragedy unfolded in the Dominican Republic late Monday night, when the ceiling of the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a live performance by merengue legend Rubby Pérez. The confirmed death toll has reached 98, with over 160 more injured — and the numbers may still rise.

Among the victims are two former Major League Baseball players, Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, who were attending the show. Rubby Pérez, one of the Dominican Republic’s most beloved musical figures, was also killed on stage during his set, marking a heartbreaking loss for Latin music.

Emergency crews — more than 400 responders — have been working around the clock since the collapse, digging through the rubble in search of survivors. “We believe many are still alive beneath the debris, and we won’t stop until we’ve accounted for every single person,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, Director of the Center for Emergency Operations.

The collapse occurred without warning, bringing down the main ceiling structure onto a full crowd. Jet Set was one of the most renowned venues in the Caribbean for Latin music, frequently hosting major artists and drawing packed audiences.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the structural failure while providing emergency support to the victims’ families and those still hospitalized. The Dominican Republic has declared a national day of mourning as the country reels from one of its worst nightclub tragedies in recent history.

As fans and fellow artists pay tribute to Rubby Pérez and the others lost, the entire Latin music and sports communities are united in grief — and in the hope that more lives can still be saved.