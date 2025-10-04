Sean “Diddy” Combs, once one of hip-hop’s most powerful moguls, has been sentenced to 50 months in prison and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan’s Federal District Court, marks the culmination of a trial that exposed years of abuse, coercion, and violence.

Judge Subramanian’s Decision

Judge Subramanian emphasized the need for accountability: “A history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case, which shows that you abused the power and control over the lives of women who you professed to love.” He noted the importance of sending a message that violence and exploitation would not go unpunished.

Though prosecutors had argued for a harsher sentence within the guideline of 70–87 months, the judge settled on the maximum 50 months allowed, deducting the 14 months Combs has already served.

Diddy’s Apology and Final Statement

Before the sentence was finalized, Combs delivered a 12-minute statement, apologizing to Cassie Ventura, Jane Doe, and all survivors of domestic violence. He described his past conduct as “disgusting, shameful, and sick,” and told the court: “No matter what anybody says, I know that I’m truly sorry for it all.”

He promised his family and victims: “I will never put my hands on another person again. I’ve learned my lesson.”

The Trial: Key Evidence and Testimonies

The trial, which began in May 2025, revealed shocking allegations:

Cassie Ventura testified about years of abuse, sexual coercion, and violence.

testified about years of abuse, sexual coercion, and violence. Jane Doe recounted being forced into Diddy’s so-called “freak-offs.”

recounted being forced into Diddy’s so-called “freak-offs.” Kid Cudi claimed Diddy orchestrated a Molotov cocktail attack on his car after learning about his relationship with Cassie.

claimed Diddy orchestrated a Molotov cocktail attack on his car after learning about his relationship with Cassie. Dawn Richard , a former collaborator, testified to witnessing physical abuse against Cassie.

, a former collaborator, testified to witnessing physical abuse against Cassie. Former employees and escorts described drug use, threats, and cover-ups.

Though cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting women for prostitution. Each carried a potential maximum of 10 years.

Family Pleas and Character Defense

Combs’ children pleaded for leniency, with his daughter Jessie telling the court: “He is still our father and we need him in our lives.” His lawyers presented a 12-minute video highlighting his philanthropy and family life, but Judge Subramanian criticized it as inappropriate and unconvincing.

A Career in Ruins

The ruling signals a definitive fall from grace for Combs, who once dominated music and fashion, launched artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, and collected numerous awards. Now, he faces prison time and ongoing civil lawsuits tied to sexual assault and abuse.

Judge Subramanian summed up the case: “Justice does not punish fame—it punishes abuse.”

FAQ

Q1: How long will Diddy serve in prison?

A1: He was sentenced to 50 months but will receive credit for the 14 months already served, potentially reducing his time to just under three years.

Q2: What were Diddy’s convictions?

A2: He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Q3: Did Cassie Ventura testify?

A3: Yes. Cassie testified about years of abuse and coercion, becoming one of the trial’s most critical witnesses.