Detroit Love Returns to FVTVR Paris: A 12-Hour Techno Journey

The spirit of the Motor City is heading to the Seine. On Saturday, May 9, 2026, the acclaimed Parisian venue FVTVR will host the return of Detroit Love, transforming its industrial space into a temporary embassy for the world’s most influential techno movement. This 12-hour immersive takeover spans two floors and four rooms, offering a comprehensive exploration of a genre that redefined modern music.

A Lineup of Living Legends

Detroit Love is more than a curated party; it is a cultural institution founded by Carl Craig to celebrate the heritage and future of his hometown’s sonic exports. The 2026 Paris edition features a rare “Mount Rushmore” of techno talent:

Mad Mike Banks (Live): In a rare live appearance, the Underground Resistance co-founder brings the political and experimental heart of Detroit to the stage.

Juan Atkins: Often cited as the “Originator,” Atkins provides the historical backbone of the night’s narrative.

Moodymann: Known for his enigmatic presence and soul-drenched house and techno fusions.

Carl Craig: The visionary behind the Detroit Love brand, bridging the gap between the genre’s industrial roots and contemporary orchestral ambitions.

Architecture Meets Atmosphere

FVTVR’s warehouse-style aesthetic provides the perfect brutalist backdrop for the “High-Tech Soul” of Detroit. The venue has specifically engineered its sound and lighting systems to handle the precise, high-fidelity demands of the Detroit Love collective.

Across the four rooms, the event aims to trace the evolution of the sound—from the gritty, industrial rhythms of the 1980s to the melodic, forward-thinking techno of today. The 12-hour format allows for extended sets, giving artists the freedom to build complex, narrative-driven performances that shorter club slots rarely permit.

Techno as Cultural Identity

This fourth collaboration between FVTVR and Detroit Love solidifies the club as the brand’s official Parisian home. By focusing on “techno as culture,” the event moves beyond the standard nightlife experience, emphasizing the artistic expression and cultural identity inherent in the Detroit sound.

With more artists still to be announced, May 9th promises to be a landmark date for the European electronic music calendar, uniting heritage and experimentation under one roof.

Venue: FVTVR, 34 Quai d’Austerlitz, Paris, France 75013

Date: Saturday, May 9th, 2026

Info: 2 floors | 4 rooms | 12 hours of music

