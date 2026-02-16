Digital hardcore duo femtanyl has officially arrived with their debut full-length album, MAN BITES DOG. Following their inclusion in the prestigious NME 100 list, the duo—comprised of Noelle and Juno—delivers a ten-track odyssey that solidifies their position as pioneers of the modern techno-glitch sound.

A DIY Manifesto Born from Distance

Constructed during a “particularly chaotic year,” MAN BITES DOG is the product of a relentless remote collaboration between Toronto and Seattle. By swapping project files across borders, femtanyl bypassed the traditional constraints of genre, opting instead to build a sonic world rooted in experimental Rave, Footwork, and a gritty DIY Punk ethos.

The duo describes the record as a dual-natured creation: an “unabashed love letter” to the media they bonded over, and a “deeply frustrated reaction” to the external forces that necessitated their remote working process. The result is an unfiltered explosion of energy that refuses to play by the rules of “good taste.”

From Viral Cult Status to Industry Recognition

Since their formation in 2023, femtanyl has moved at a breakneck pace. Their 2024 breakout project, REACTOR, earned critical nods from Pitchfork, while tracks like “KATAMARI” (65M+ streams) and “GIRL HELL 1999” (50M+ streams) sparked a rabid online following.

Their rise hasn’t been limited to the digital realm. High-profile support slots for Machine Girl and Danny Brown—following a collaboration on “1L0v3myL1f3!”—transformed them into a formidable live act. This momentum recently culminated in Billboard naming them one of the “seven artists pushing their respective genres forward” in their Genre Now feature.

Taking the Noise on the Road

With over 4 million monthly listeners already tuned in, the duo is preparing to bring their frantic, distorted soundscapes to the stage. The release of MAN BITES DOG—anchored by lead singles “HEAD UP” and “BODY THE PISTOL”—prefaces a massive 19-date U.S. tour running through February and April.

The summer promises even larger platforms, as femtanyl is slated to make their highly anticipated festival debut at Primavera Sound in Barcelona this June. For a project built on distortion and digital fragments, the future of femtanyl looks remarkably clear: they are the new faces of the hardcore underground.

MAN BITES DOG – Tracklist:

01. BODY THE PISTOL

02. VIDEO NASTY

03. SICK OF IT

04. HELLTARGET

05. CITY

06. HEAD UP

07. MY HEAD HURTS

08. SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIWAY

09. MAN BITES DOG

10. THIS IS IT