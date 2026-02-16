The narrative of ZHU’s latest single, “BURN,” is forged in literal fire. As the second glimpse into his upcoming album, BLACK MIDAS, the track transcends the typical boundaries of electronic music, blending a dark, cinematic atmosphere with a deeply personal story of loss and reconstruction.

A Sonic Metamorphosis

“BURN” marks a sophisticated evolution in ZHU’s signature sound. The track features a sleek synth melody layered over a billowing, heavy bassline, creating an environment that feels simultaneously alluring and ominous. To achieve the track’s distinctive R&B-infused pulse, the GRAMMY-nominated producer collaborated with Toronto-based singer and producer Joyia.

ZHU’s objective was clear: to bridge the gap between soulful R&B and high-energy dance floors. By accelerating the tempo of traditional R&B structures, he and Joyia created a “soulful dance” hybrid that maintains emotional depth without sacrificing its club-ready energy.

The Resilience Behind the Music

The inspiration for “BURN” and the broader BLACK MIDAS project stems from a harrowing experience in 2025. When the Southern California Palisades wildfire decimated his neighborhood, ZHU’s land was scorched. While his studio and home remained standing, smoke damage rendered them uninhabitable, forcing a year-long process of rebuilding.

This period of displacement became the catalyst for BLACK MIDAS. The album, scheduled for full release on March 20, serves as a sonic journal of this journey. It explores late-night narratives through a spectrum of deep house and melodic techno, drawing from the raw emotions and diverse energies ZHU encountered while piecing his life back together.

Global Integration and the Path to BLACK MIDAS

The road to this new era saw ZHU deepening his roots within the global dance community. Throughout 2025, he expanded his BLACKLIZT nightlife concept, performing high-profile sets alongside artists like Mathame in Bogotá and deadmau5 at Coachella. From surprise pop-ups in Nashville to headlining legendary venues like London’s Drumsheds and Istanbul’s VW Arena, these performances helped refine the underground aesthetic that defines his new material.

The Road Ahead

As the countdown to the album release begins, ZHU is set to take the BLACK MIDAS experience to the world’s biggest stages. Fans can catch his upcoming performances at:

March 29: Ultra Music Festival (Miami, FL)

April 18: Rabbits Eat Lettuce (Queensland, Australia)

With “BURN,” ZHU proves that beauty can indeed emerge from devastation, turning the embers of a wildfire into a sophisticated soundtrack for the dance floor.