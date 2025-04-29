Dave Grohl Rocks Avalon with First-Ever LCD Soundsystem Cover

In a dazzling fusion of rock and dance-punk, Dave Grohl delivered a surprise set at Avalon Hollywood during a benefit show for Oakwood School, marking his first-ever live cover of LCD Soundsystem’s “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House.” Grohl, never one to shy away from genre-hopping, leaned into his long-held love of rhythm-forward music in front of an intimate crowd, reaffirming his versatility and passion for musical evolution.

Grohl was joined onstage by Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, longtime Foos engineer John Lousteau on drums, and bassist Wiley Hodgden. The eclectic set opened with the LCD Soundsystem track—an energetic choice that instantly lit up the room—before Grohl dove into spirited renditions of The Knack’s “My Sharona,” Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” with the Struts’ Luke Spiller, and Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” alongside singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb.

The appearance continues Grohl’s unpredictable 2025 streak, which has included surprise Nirvana reunions at FireAid and the SNL 50th Anniversary show, a Coachella cameo with the LA Philharmonic, and a contribution to the Minecraft movie soundtrack alongside Jack Black. Always expanding his creative reach, Grohl proves once again that his legacy isn’t just about staying power—it’s about fearless reinvention.

Whether behind a drum kit or fronting the stage, Grohl’s embrace of artists like LCD Soundsystem points to a future where genre boundaries blur and legends evolve. With every left-field performance, he reminds fans why he’s one of music’s most electric live performers—even at a school fundraiser.