Coldplay Sets New Record for Highest-Grossing Rock Tour in History with “Music of the Spheres”

Coldplay has officially shattered records with their ongoing “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” earning the distinction of the highest-grossing rock tour in Billboard history. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour has grossed an astounding $945.7 million, selling 8.8 million tickets since its inception in March 2022. This incredible achievement places Coldplay at the top of Boxscore’s nearly 40-year archive, surpassing legendary acts like Elton John, U2, and The Rolling Stones.

The “Music of the Spheres World Tour” has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. With 21 shows still on the horizon, including performances in Australia and New Zealand, Coldplay is poised to push their ticket sales beyond the 10 million mark—a feat previously unimaginable in the rock genre.

This remarkable success dethrones Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which grossed $939.1 million between 2018 and 2023. Before Elton John, U2’s “U2 360 Tour” held the record with $736.4 million in earnings from 2009 to 2011. The Rolling Stones’ “A Bigger Bang Tour” was another high achiever, grossing $558 million between 2005 and 2007.

While inflation and rising ticket prices have influenced the revenue milestones of these tours, Coldplay’s achievement is particularly notable for its consistency in attendance. The band has held the all-time record for rock tour ticket sales since January, with a total that surpasses the 7.3 million tickets sold during U2’s record-breaking “U2 360 Tour.” Prior to U2, The Rolling Stones held the record with 6.4 million tickets sold during their “Voodoo Lounge Tour” in the mid-1990s.

As Coldplay continues to add dates to their tour schedule, they are not only solidifying their place in music history but also setting a new benchmark for future rock tours. The band’s unprecedented success is a testament to their global appeal and the enduring power of live rock music. With their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” Coldplay has truly reached the pinnacle of concert achievements, creating a legacy that will be hard to surpass.