Coldplay Sets New Attendance Record at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Australian Tour

Coldplay’s Australian tour is only halfway complete, but the band has already made history by setting a new attendance record at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. Touring in support of Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), the British superstars launched their Melbourne shows on October 30, with the final performance wrapping up on November 3. Over these four concerts, Coldplay drew an impressive 227,000 fans to the stadium, breaking the previous record held by Australia’s own AC/DC, who attracted 181,495 fans over three shows in 2010.

The tour has been full of surprises, including an appearance by The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio during Coldplay’s live rendition of “Karate Kid.” On November 4, Marvel Stadium officially recognized the band’s achievement, announcing on Instagram that Coldplay had set the venue’s all-time largest attendance record for a band.

Although Coldplay’s new attendance record places them third on Marvel Stadium’s overall all-time list—behind Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour, which attracted 228,000 attendees earlier this year—they’ve still made a significant mark. This is Coldplay’s first full Australian tour since 2016, though the band played two exclusive shows in Perth in 2023. Following their Melbourne success, they’ll conclude their Australian tour with four shows in Sydney this week, where even more fans are expected to join the record-breaking journey.