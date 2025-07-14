Coldplay Stuns at FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show 2025 with Global All-Star Lineup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium wasn’t just about world-class football—it became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to a groundbreaking halftime show that redefined stadium performances.

The 15-minute musical celebration, orchestrated by Global Citizen and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, featured global sensations Doja Cat, Tems, and J Balvin, culminating in a surprise performance by Coldplay themselves.

J Balvin set the tone with an electrifying rendition of “Mi Gente,” joined by a flurry of dancers and pulsating drums. Tems brought emotional depth with “Love Me JeJe,” captivating the audience before dancers joined to amplify the rhythm. Doja Cat’s fierce delivery of “Woman” utilized every inch of the multi-tiered stage that loomed in the stadium stands.

- Advertisement -

In a twist that left the crowd roaring, Coldplay appeared unannounced, performing “A Sky Full of Stars” with Australian singer Emmanuel Kelly. The finale was a powerful, inclusive moment as all performers reunited onstage, radiating unity and purpose.

The innovative stage design avoided disrupting the newly laid pitch, highlighting sustainability and creativity. This visually dynamic approach allowed the show to run seamlessly without the need for on-field setup, a feat praised by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

Beyond the music, the event carried a mission: raising $100 million for global education via the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. As Doja Cat expressed, “I’m proud to represent America on this stage and support education access worldwide.”

Music, sport, and activism collided to create a halftime show that will be remembered not just for its stars, but for its heart.