Drake Shakes Up Wireless Festival 2025 with Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Vanessa Carlton & More

Drake turned London’s Wireless Festival 2025 into a three-day musical odyssey packed with energy, emotion, and elite surprise guests. Headlining all weekend at Finsbury Park, the Canadian megastar delivered three completely distinct shows that blended nostalgia, R&B, raw rap, and even unexpected pop culture nods.

Night one paid tribute to R&B and melodic classics. Drake opened by declaring it a night for the lovers and melody-makers. Legendary icon Lauryn Hill stunned the crowd with “Ex-Factor,” which seamlessly transitioned into Drake’s “Nice for What.” The stage welcomed more R&B royalty: Bryson Tiller, Givēon, and PartyNextDoor added soulful layers to the set.

Saturday flipped the switch. “No more sweet songs,” Drake told the crowd, diving into a hard-hitting rap-heavy lineup. Joined by Skepta, Latto, Sexyy Redd, and 21 Savage, the atmosphere shifted as the duo performed “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex.” The crowd erupted during a charged moment where fans chanted against Kendrick Lamar—Drake’s reaction was a toast and a smirk, fanning the flames of their long-standing feud. Then came a wild curveball: Vanessa Carlton appeared to sing “A Thousand Miles,” bringing a viral, genre-bending moment no one saw coming.

Sunday wrapped with a shorter, 40-minute set due to curfew—but not without fireworks. Drake teased an unreleased track with UK rapper Central Cee, while Rema and Vybz Kartel made high-energy cameos. The weekend marked the official rise of Drake’s “Iceman” era, following his new track “What Did I Miss?”

Wireless 2025 it was a full-blown Drake takeover, and fans were here for every twist.

