back to top
Greek Edition

Kosheen Celebrate 25 Years of “Catch” with Explosive Reinier Zonneveld Remix

The UK electronic legends kick off a remix series for their iconic 2000 hit with a peak-time techno overhaul on Armada Music.

By fotis
In
Latest EDM & Dance Music News Releases

UK electronic trio Kosheen are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their genre-defining single Catch with a powerful new remix from Reinier Zonneveld, out now via Armada Music. This pounding rework marks the first installment of a larger remix series honoring one of the most influential electronic tracks of the early 2000s.

Known for turning classics into peak-time techno anthems, Zonneveld’s “Catch (Bounce Mix)” brings raw festival energy and dark warehouse vibes to the original’s brooding emotion. While the 2000 version leaned into trip-hop and breakbeat textures, this remix is built for massive sound systems, featuring booming kicks, trance-inspired melodies, and relentless momentum.

Released in 2000 and later featured on Kosheen’s platinum debut album ‘Resist’ (2001), “Catch” helped define a hybrid electronic sound that fused trip-hop, DnB, and breakbeat. Alongside singles like “Hide U”, “Hungry”, and “All In My Head”, it positioned the band as trailblazers of the UK electronic underground.

“Catch was a track that brought a unique vibe to the early 2000s,” said Sian Evans, the group’s frontwoman.
“With these remixes, we’re keeping that spirit alive—while pushing the sound forward for a new generation.”

- Advertisement -

Since launching their 25th anniversary tour in 2023, Kosheen have reignited interest in their catalog and solidified their legacy as genre pioneers. More remixes are expected to follow throughout 2025, with each one offering a new lens on a timeless classic.

Whether you’re rediscovering the original or hearing “Catch” for the first time, Reinier Zonneveld’s remix is a stunning reintroduction—an emotional, high-octane tribute that reaffirms Kosheen’s place in the electronic music hall of fame.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, July 13, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved