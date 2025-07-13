Kosheen Celebrate 25 Years of “Catch” with Explosive Reinier Zonneveld Remix

UK electronic trio Kosheen are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their genre-defining single “Catch” with a powerful new remix from Reinier Zonneveld, out now via Armada Music. This pounding rework marks the first installment of a larger remix series honoring one of the most influential electronic tracks of the early 2000s.

Known for turning classics into peak-time techno anthems, Zonneveld’s “Catch (Bounce Mix)” brings raw festival energy and dark warehouse vibes to the original’s brooding emotion. While the 2000 version leaned into trip-hop and breakbeat textures, this remix is built for massive sound systems, featuring booming kicks, trance-inspired melodies, and relentless momentum.

Released in 2000 and later featured on Kosheen’s platinum debut album ‘Resist’ (2001), “Catch” helped define a hybrid electronic sound that fused trip-hop, DnB, and breakbeat. Alongside singles like “Hide U”, “Hungry”, and “All In My Head”, it positioned the band as trailblazers of the UK electronic underground.

“Catch was a track that brought a unique vibe to the early 2000s,” said Sian Evans, the group’s frontwoman.

“With these remixes, we’re keeping that spirit alive—while pushing the sound forward for a new generation.”

Since launching their 25th anniversary tour in 2023, Kosheen have reignited interest in their catalog and solidified their legacy as genre pioneers. More remixes are expected to follow throughout 2025, with each one offering a new lens on a timeless classic.

Whether you’re rediscovering the original or hearing “Catch” for the first time, Reinier Zonneveld’s remix is a stunning reintroduction—an emotional, high-octane tribute that reaffirms Kosheen’s place in the electronic music hall of fame.