Chris Lake Remixes The Chemical Brothers’ Galvanize (2025

One of electronic music’s most iconic tracks just got a fresh rework. Chris Lake has officially released his remix of The Chemical Brothers’ legendary single “Galvanize”, celebrating the track’s 20th anniversary. Out now via Astralwerks/Positiva Records, the remix infuses Lake’s signature house grooves into a classic that defined a generation of ravers.

Honoring a 2005 Anthem

Originally released in 2005 on Push the Button, “Galvanize” became a global phenomenon, earning multi-Platinum status in the US, UK, and Australia. Its hypnotic Moroccan Chaabi strings and Q-Tip’s commanding vocals turned it into one of the Chemical Brothers’ most recognizable hits.

Reflecting on the milestone, the duo said:

“It’s incredible to realise that it still has such an influence these days and we absolutely love the way Chris put his own stamp on it. He managed to keep the original spirit of the track, yet bring it into the modern age, giving it a new lease on life.”

- Advertisement -

Chris Lake’s Modern Twist

Lake’s remix balances reverence with reinvention. The track features driving basslines, punchy percussion, and peak-time house energy, making it a weapon for today’s dancefloors.

“Remixing a track as iconic as Galvanize is no small task,” Lake said. “It’s a song that changed the game when it dropped, so my goal was to honor that legacy while giving it a version that would fit into my own DJ sets. I’m super happy with the balance I managed to strike.”

Already a staple in Lake’s live sets, the remix highlights his ability to bridge classic rave culture with modern house energy, ensuring that “Galvanize” continues to resonate two decades later.

Momentum in 2025

The remix follows Lake’s debut album Chemistry, which dropped in July 2025 and debuted at #13 on Billboard’s Electronic Albums Chart while cracking Spotify’s Top 10 Global Debuts. He was also crowned Beatport’s top-selling artist mid-year, thanks to collaborations with Disclosure, Atrip, and Sammy Virji.

Meanwhile, The Chemical Brothers continue their global tour with stops in Ibiza, New York, San Francisco, Madrid, and Milan, proving that their influence remains as strong as ever.

A Remix That Bridges Generations

With his reinterpretation of “Galvanize,” Chris Lake delivers more than just a remix—he provides a timeless connection between past and present. For veteran fans, it’s a respectful nod to one of dance music’s greats. For younger listeners, it’s a chance to experience the anthem with fresh energy on today’s club floors.

The Chris Lake remix of “Galvanize” by The Chemical Brothers is out now, ready to ignite dancefloors for another decade.

- Advertisement -