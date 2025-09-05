Radiohead 2025 Tour: Dates, Cities & Tickets

After seven long years, Radiohead are officially back on the road in 2025. Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood, and Philip Selway are reuniting for a highly anticipated run of European concerts this fall.

The legendary band will perform a series of exclusive shows across Europe from November to December, marking their first live appearances since 2018.

First Tour in 7 Years 🚀

Radiohead last toured in 2018 in support of A Moon Shaped Pool, after which the band members pursued solo projects. Thom Yorke released his solo album Anima, worked on film scores, and co-founded The Smile with Jonny Greenwood. Meanwhile, Selway and O’Brien released their own solo records, and Greenwood continued his acclaimed soundtrack work, including Spencer and The Power of the Dog.

In a heartfelt message to fans, drummer Philip Selway explained how the reunion came about:

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together.”

The band stressed that, for now, the tour is limited to these dates—but hinted more could follow.

Radiohead 2025 Tour Dates 🎤

The tour kicks off in Madrid, Spain, before heading to Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin. Each city will host four consecutive shows, giving fans multiple chances to catch them live.

Radiohead 2025 Dates:

Madrid, Spain – Nov 4, 5, 7, 8 (Movistar Arena)

Bologna, Italy – Nov 14, 15, 17, 18 (Unipol Arena)

London, UK – Nov 21, 22, 24, 25 (O2 Arena)

Copenhagen, Denmark – Dec 1, 2, 4, 5 (Royal Arena)

Berlin, Germany – Dec 8, 9, 11, 12 (Uber Arena)

How to Get Tickets 🎟️

Tickets are available only via Radiohead’s official website. Fans must register between September 5–7, 2025, to receive a purchase code. General ticket sales begin September 12, with waitlist options available if demand exceeds supply.

With a seven-year break behind them and decades of groundbreaking music, Radiohead’s 2025 tour promises to be one of the year’s most unforgettable concert experiences.