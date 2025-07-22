Charlotte de Witte Drops Rework of Scoop’s ‘Drop It’ on Époque This August

Fresh from making history as the first artist to ever open and close Tomorrowland’s main stage, Belgian techno queen Charlotte de Witte is back with a thunderous new release. On August 7, 2025, she drops her rework of Scoop’s iconic 1999 rave anthem “Drop It” via her boutique imprint Époque.

Époque serves as a passion project for de Witte—a label dedicated to reimagining nightlife anthems from the golden era of dance, particularly the 90s and early 2000s. “Drop It is one of those tracks that never really left the dance floor,” she explains. “Reworking it felt like a tribute to a timeless moment in rave history.”

The original Drop It by Belgian duo Scoop—aka Daniel Maze and Jan Vervloet—was a carefree, europop-electro blast. Known for its fluttery synth stabs, high-energy drum loops, and a sampled Otis Redding vocal hook, the track became a club staple across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

In de Witte’s hands, the rework is transformed into a harder, faster, more relentless techno version. The familiar melodic hooks remain, but now surge with acidic resonance and a darker edge. Juddering layers and sweeping synths give the track new life, while preserving its retro charm. It’s an electrifying homage designed to reignite dancefloors for a new generation.

With a historic Tomorrowland set behind her and this bold rework ahead, Charlotte de Witte continues to shape the sound of modern techno—with one foot in the past and the other on the gas pedal.

