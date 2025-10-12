Chappell Roan closed the U.S. leg of her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour in Pasadena on Saturday night (Oct. 11), turning Brookside Park into a full-blown celebration of queer joy, theatrical pop, and self-made stardom.

The show wasn’t just another concert — it was a cultural event. Over 40,000 fans showed up to witness the 26-year-old rising pop icon deliver one of the most electrifying performances of her career, proving once again why many are calling her one of the best live performers of her generation.

A “Chappellchella” Experience

Before Roan even hit the stage, the space outside the Rose Bowl had already transformed into a mini-festival affectionately dubbed “Chappellchella.” Picture food booths, themed merch, pink ponies, and photo-op backdrops straight out of her “The Subway” video — complete with the signature Chappell-red hair train and yellow taxi.

- Advertisement -

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel warmed up the crowd with a chaotic-fun DJ set (“Thank you to all the straight people who drove us here,” she joked), followed by the eccentric brilliance of opener Hemlocke Springs. By the time Roan appeared — in a glittering green bikini and Wonder Woman-style boots — the energy was nuclear.

A Pop Heroine Ascends

Roan opened with “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” and instantly owned the crowd. The stage design screamed Mermaidcore meets comic book fantasy, featuring shimmering sea foam colors and a giant trident prop. It was less “concert” and more “pop mythology coming alive.”

Throughout the night, she cycled through the bulk of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, along with standalone bangers like “Good Luck, Babe!” and “The Subway.” Her cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” — previously performed alongside Nancy Wilson in New York — was pure rock-star catharsis, hair-whips and all.

The Speech That Broke the Internet

Mid-show, Roan took a rare pause to address the crowd. Her voice cracked slightly as she reflected on how performing has reignited her purpose.

“Everything made sense this year,” she said. “Last year, I was really questioning, ‘Why am I doing this to myself?’ And then I started doing shows again, and it all made sense — it was to literally bring queer people joy.”

The crowd roared, many holding up Pride flags and glitter-covered signs. She added,

“There are so many things in the world that are so ‘f*** you,’ and then there’s this. The only thing that matters anymore is joy — and protecting it.”

It was one of those moments that define an artist — the kind that spreads across TikTok before the encore even ends.

A Setlist for the Ages

The finale setlist hit every emotional note. Highlights included “Kaleidoscope” and “California,” both stripped-back moments that showcased her raw vocal power. When “Pink Pony Club” kicked in, it felt like a homecoming — a communal sing-along that symbolized everything Roan’s fandom stands for: acceptance, glitter, and unfiltered joy.

- Advertisement -

L.A. Night 2 Setlist (Highlights):

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl

Femininomenon

After Midnight

The Subway

Barracuda (Heart cover)

Good Luck, Babe!

California

Pink Pony Club

Chappell’s Cultural Moment

It’s wild to think that just a few years ago, Chappell Roan was uploading songs from her small-town Missouri bedroom. Now, she’s headlining arenas, performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and inspiring an entire generation of fans who see themselves in her fearless, queer-coded pop universe.

Her Visions of Damsels tour might be over, but it feels more like the end of Act One. The industry’s watching, the fans are obsessed, and Chappell Roan’s only getting started.

FAQ Section (Optimized for Featured Snippets)

Q1: What is the Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour?

It’s Chappell Roan’s 2024–2025 headline tour supporting her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, known for its theatrical production and queer celebration themes.

Q2: What songs did Chappell Roan perform in Los Angeles?

Her LA finale featured fan favorites like “Good Luck, Babe!”, “Pink Pony Club”, and “The Subway,” plus a high-energy cover of Heart’s “Barracuda.”

Q3: Why is Chappell Roan’s tour being called important for pop culture?

Because it celebrates queer joy, individuality, and creative freedom — themes Gen Z deeply connects with — while reviving theatrical pop performance in an era dominated by minimalism.